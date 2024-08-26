Avon student removed after showing off handgun to other kids on bus

School bus with retracting safety stop sign. An Avon Intermediate School East student was removed from campus after two students reported them having a gun and showing it off to other students on the bus. (John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images)

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — An Avon intermediate school student had to be removed from the grounds Monday morning after they were reported for having a handgun on the bus.

A release from the Avon Community School Corporation says the school was informed as students arrived for class at Avon Intermediate School East.

Two students exiting a bus reported to a teacher that the student had a gun and was showing it off on the bus.

Avon School Police Department officers and administrators intercepted the student, located the gun, and removed the student shortly after. It was unclear how old the student was or how they got the gun.

The school says there isn’t an active threat to students and staff, and they would continue to investigate and discipline appropriately.

Administrators say classes would follow their regular schedule.