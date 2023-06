Ball State OKs revitalization of The Village

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — Ball State University officials on Friday approved an agreement to revitalize the Village, a commercial district located adjacent to the campus.

The plan includes a new performing arts center that officials say they expect an $80 million private investment for.

The project also includes a hotel, restaurants and an event plaza.

Officials say construction could begin as early as fall 2024.