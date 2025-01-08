Battle lines form over bill to dissolve Indianapolis Public Schools

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Democrats and supporters of traditional public schools on Wednesday said they are “galvanized as never before” over a bill to convert Indianapolis Public Schools to charter schools.

Their comments came as lawmakers kicked off the 2025 legislative session. A bill in the Indiana House would dissolve any public school corporation in which 50% or more of the students living within its boundaries choose to attend a school that isn’t run by the corporation, such as a charter school or a private school. According to state analysts, five school corporations currently fit that description: Indianapolis Public Schools, Gary Community School Corporation, Union School Corporation around Modoc, Tri-Township Consolidated School Corporation in La Porte County and Cannelton City Schools. The measure would convert all schools within those school corporations to charter schools.

Bill author Rep. Jake Teshka, R-North Liberty, told News 8 if more than half of the students in a school corporation are choosing not to attend its schools, its governance structure is clearly failing its students

“We need to start asking questions about what does bold action look like?” Teshka said. “We need to make sure that we’re wrapping our arms around these students. We need to make sure that we are having our students read at proficient levels by the third grade, graduate at high levels, go on to postsecondary education, if not a four-year degree, at high levels.”

Democrats assailed Teshka’s bill during their beginning-of-session news conferences. Rep. Greg Porter, D-Indianapolis, said he wondered if Teshka’s bill represented an end goal or an effort by Republicans to achieve some other legislative aim. He said charter schools have not worked as advertised and have only served to divert funding away from traditional public schools.

“When a charter school closes in the middle of the year, the’re not held accountable,” Porter said. “What we will do is continue to vividly fight this. We’ve already had conversations on the floor about this.”

When asked about the bill following the first day’s floor session, House Speaker Todd Huston pointed out the bill almost certainly will be changed if it advances through the legislature.

“When a disproportionate number of kids in a district are going to a charter school, my biggest issue is that the districts share revenue, local property tax dollars, to support the students,” Huston said. “If you’re about student-centered, you’d want to make sure that the public charter schools that are in your district would receive some local property tax money to support their operations and their transportation.”

IPS officials blasted Teshka’s bill in a lengthy statement released Tuesday night, saying it threatens local authority and community control of public schools.

“HB 1136, as currently proposed, threatens to cause massive disruption to our public school system, diverting attention and resources away from the vital education and support our students need to succeed. This legislation is not student-focused and fails to reflect the community’s input on how they envision their public schools thriving. Instead of fostering growth and innovation, HB 1136 risks dismantling the very foundation that supports student success and community collaboration.” Indianapolis Public Schools

Teshka said he’s open to other solutions short of dissolution if someone, including IPS, comes up with another solution. He said it’s a tough conversation but one that’s worth having.

“The bottom line is, we want to make sure that we’re doing right by the students in these districts and the families that are choosing other options,” Teshka said.