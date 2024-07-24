Beech Grove Middle School opens new classroom as students make return

BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WISH) — A new classroom at Beech Grove Middle School this year aims to give students a taste of running their own business.

The new space debuted as students in the district started the new school year on Wednesday.

It hosts a program called “We B4 Me.” The class started as a way to get students a hands-on learning experience, allowing them to print shirts, cups, and plaques for the school.

Now in its second year, demand for the spirit wear had grown so much, that the school remodeled two classrooms into one big space to house the program.

It includes more room and equipment to expand the screen printing operation.

Teacher, Jeremy Pfeifer, says that an opportunity to craft the community’s next entrepreneurs.

“It’s absolutely amazing for them,” Pfeifer said. “Just having the kids get out in the community and the community be able to come to us, and all work together is great for Beech Grove. I think it helps our town grow.”

The class is open to seventh and eighth graders. They will be starting the business pretty much from scratch.

Each student will have a different role like taking orders or even running the shop accounting. They will also need to find leads in the community and continue making the product.

Principal Ryan Morgan says the goal is to give the students as many opportunities as possible.

“It kind of gives them an idea of what they can start to look forward to when they get to high school and beyond,” Morgan said. “Giving them that early exposure, I think it’s really good for them.”

All the money earned will go back into the program, making it cheaper for the rest of the school to order spirit wear.

Pfeifer plans to use some of it to provide incentives for students.

He says it will be a slow rollout, but hopes the business can give the kids lessons they couldn’t get in a normal classroom, both good and bad.

“It’s okay for them to make mistakes,” Pfeifer said. “When it’s all said and done, if they enjoyed it, they learned something. They created some relationships out in the community. I say that’s a success.”

Once the students open for business, the plan is for them to take orders from all corners of Marion County and beyond.

The school will hold a grand opening celebration for the “We B4 Me” program on Aug. 27.