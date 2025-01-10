‘Beyond the Bell’ community conversation series on Indiana education starts soon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A series of community conversations focused on the future of children’s education in Indiana are happening in Indianapolis over the next few months.

The series is free and called Beyond the Bell 2025. and the first session is on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at the Community Alliance of the Far East Side from 4:45 p.m. to 8 p.m. You can register here.

Organizers say Beyond the Bell will explore critical topics in K-12 education, including IREAD literacy, the new 3rd grade student retention law, the impact of chronic absenteeism, the new Indiana high school graduation requirements, and practical tips for choosing the right school.

The Mind Trust and EmpowerED Families are helping run the series of community conversations.

Kateri Whitley, the senior director of communications with The Mind Trust, and Kim Graham, the director of organizing and partnerships for EmpowerED Families, joined Daybreak on Friday to discuss the series.

“We want to make sure that the community and parents and families understand what is taking place, and that is why we’re bringing this event, to educate all,” Graham said. “We’re bringing the experts, which is great to have the experts come and explain to the families what is happening with K-12 education.”

A panel of education experts will first speak to the group about current issues in K-12 education. After the panel, they will break out into small groups to dive deeper on the topics that interest parents and families.

“There should be a topic in here for everyone, whether your kid is in elementary school or high school. There will be a panel of experts. You can hear all about both of those, all of those issues. And then you can pick what’s most interesting to you, what’s going to be most helpful for you and your family. And then you can work with the experts that we have there to learn more about that topic,” Whitley said.

What to expect:

Dinner will be served at each event.

Childcare will be available.

Spanish and Haitian Creole translation will be available.

Raffle prizes and giveaways included.

Discussion is for parents, students, and community members who want to learn more about these important education topics.

Session information:

Tuesday, Jan. 14 | 4:45 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 11 | 4:45 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Program begins at 6 p.m.

Hosted in partnership with Edna Martin Christian Center, Indy East Promise Neighborhood, John Boner Neighborhood Center, Shepherd Community Center.

Location: Shepherd Community Center, 4107 E. Washington St., Indianapolis

Tuesday, March 18 | 4:45 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Program begins at 6 p.m.

Hosted in partnership with Fay Biccard Glick Neighborhood Center

Time: 4:45PM – 8:00PM (program begins at 6PM)

Location: Fay Biccard Glick Neighborhood Center, 2990 W. 71st St., Indianapolis

Tuesday, April 22 | 4:45 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Program begins at 6 p.m.

Hosted in partnership with Global Village Welcome Center

Location: Global Village Welcome Center, 4233 Lafayette Rd, Indianapolis