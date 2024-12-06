Big Ten, IPS open new media center at Frost School 106

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Students and staff at Robert Lee Frost School 106 on Thursday got a big surprise thanks to a collaboration with the Big Ten Conference.

Students and staff had a ribbon-cutting, surprises and excitement to celebrate the grand opening of its new media center.

Second grader Kyrie Woods, one of about 30 kids selected to attend the grand opening due to perfect attendance, said he was excited to check out what the new room had to offer and to show his friends.

The space features new technology, modern furniture, books and other resources to ignite creativity in students.

Woods said, “I’ll show them the books. I’ll show them all the books that are in here. I’ll show them around.”

“I love my school a lot.”

Aleesia Johnson, superintendent of Indianapolis Public Schools, was part of the celebration. “We’re giving our students access to the world around them, things they may not be able to see in their everyday lives. To now have that available to them every single day in a beautiful space is incredible.”

Johnson says the room will be used for projects based on the subjects of science, technology, engineering and math, and for encouraging reading. The space also will allow teachers to plan and collaborate their lesson plans.

The superintendent said, “We have a teacher who was recognized for her amazing contribution to our school with $1,000 to support her classroom. It’s a gift that is for our students, for our staff, for our community that’s incredibly meaningful.”

Omar Brown, senior vice president of community and impact for the Big Ten Conference, says the goal of the project was to leave a lasting impact on Indianapolis beyond Saturday’s Big Ten Football Championship Game. “To be able to make a big impact in Indianapolis is an amazing feat, and we looking forward to keep on doing it.”

The championship game will be in Indianapolis through at least 2028.

Also on Thursday, students were surprised with backpacks filled with supplies, and tickets for them and their families to go to the championship game Saturday night.

Related coverage