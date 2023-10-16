Boosting academic achievement in Indiana through tutoring program

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Education officials hope to boost academic achievement among students in Indiana by implementing the Indiana Learns program.

This initiative was launched a year ago based on research indicating the significant impact of quality instruction time in small groups on students from pre-K-12th grade.

The program primarily targets low-income families and offers them access to tutoring services, thanks to $1,000 grants from the American Rescue Plan Act. These grants aim to alleviate the financial burden on families while ensuring their children receive additional educational support.

Families can seamlessly schedule tutoring sessions in subjects like math or reading through the program’s online platform. This flexibility allows both in-person and online sessions, catering to the unique needs of each student.

According to information from The Mind Trust, a nonprofit organization contracted by the state to assist with the Indiana Learns program, more than 15,000 students have already enrolled. They have collectively completed over 36,000 hours of tutoring, with an additional 20,000 hours scheduled for the near future.

Indiana’s secretary of education, Katie Jenner, told CNN the significance of involving parents and families in supporting their children’s education, stating, “We wanted to really leverage the parents and the families to also be a part of this solution in supporting their child. It was a big bet. But there are so many students who were not passing our state assessments, whose families did not have that extra disposable income to support their child with tutoring.”

Funding for the program is scheduled to end in September 2024, but Indiana may consider continuing the program if it proves to be a valuable investment.