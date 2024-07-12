Brownsburg Schools reaches deal with superintendent candidate

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — Brownsburg Schools’ former assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction could be the district’s next leader.

Kat Jessup and the Brownsburg School Board have reached an agreement. Terms of that deal were not shared in a Facebook post from the district on Thursday.

A board meeting on July 22 will allow for public comment before she’s named superintendent. The post did not say what time or where the meeting would be, and it was not listed Thursday night on the district’s website.

Former superintendent Jim Snapp retired in January. Jessup and Shane Hacker were named acting superintendents when Snapp left.

The post says Jessup began her administrative career at White Lick Elementary, where she was assistant principal and principal.

The Hendricks County district west of Indianapolis recorded 10,446 students for the 2023-2024 school year.

Statements

“For over three decades I’ve worked alongside amazing educators and staff in Brownsburg. I feel very fortunate for the opportunity to lead them as the Superintendent. Partnering with countless Brownsburg families to help students achieve positive outcomes has been a highlight of my career thus far. I’m enthusiastic about continuing to serve the community where I have grown as an educator and raised my family.” Kat Jessup, acting superintendent, Brownsburg Community School Corp.