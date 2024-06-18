Butler University to launch new online program focused on adult learners

The Butler University Bulldog logo is displayed on the campus on Oct. 10, 2019. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -– In the fall, Butler University will launch an online program specifically for adult students wanting to complete their degree.

The program will help those with either an associate’s degree or at least 60 college credits to complete the requirements for a bachelor’s degree within 18-24 months. Students will graduate with a Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership.

Those with fewer than 60 college credits may request credit for prior learning (including credentials, certificates, work, or military experience) and apply up to the equivalent of 30 credit hours toward the degree.

Julie Straub, senior executive director of Butler+ said in a news release that the new program focuses on hard and soft skills for its participants, creating a stronger opportunity for career advancement.

“Butler University’s new online completion program is focused on the critical skills employers need: human skills, business enablers, and digital building blocks that allow individuals to advance their careers and earning potential while balancing their personal and professional responsibilities,” Straub said.

The program was co-created in partnership with industry leaders to solve their talent challenges.

TechPoint, the Central Indiana Corporate Partnership’s industry-led growth initiative for Indiana’s digital innovation economy and overall tech ecosystem was a key partner in the process.

“It’s going to take all of us—businesses, community organizations, educators, and policymakers—to overcome the talent shortage that challenges the entire country,” said Dennis Trinkle, TechPoint’s senior vice president of Talent, Strategy, and Partnerships, in a release.

Trinkle added, “There are hundreds of thousands of Hoosiers who have completed some college coursework and need program options that fit their needs as working professionals to continue that learning. The Butler program fills a gap and addresses an urgent need to help adults upskill and reskill given the pace of change in the workplace. It will make a big difference and give other Indiana leaders a great example to follow with respect to finding how they can bring their resources to bear in this collective effort.”

Butler and Ivy Tech have signed an articulation agreement guaranteeing Ivy Tech graduates holding Associate of Arts or Associate of Applied Science degrees, with a minimum 2.0 GPA, admission into Butler’s online B.S. in Organizational Leadership program.

Butler is currently accepting applications for fall 2024 enrollment. For more information and to apply, please visit Bachelor’s of Organizational Leadership at butler.edu.