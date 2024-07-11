CAFE opens education and training center

The new education and training center at the Community Alliance of the Far Eastside in Indianapolis. (Provided Photo/Natosha John)

INDIANAPOLIS (MIRROR INDY) — A new education and training center has opened at the Community Alliance of the Far Eastside, 8902 E. 38th St.

The center will host youth programs, adult learning classes and workforce development training and will be home to CAFE’s afterschool program.

The education and training center is part of a newly renovated space at CAFE. Essentially a large classroom, the center has a reading area for kids with comfortable seating and desks that can fit class sizes of 24 people.

CAFE hopes having an education center on the far east side will alleviate transportation barriers some may face when seeking training, said Natosha John, associate director of training and volunteer services at CAFE.

“A lot of what we see is that our clients can get here to us because we’re on a bus line, but they can’t get to 75th and Shadeland, where a lot of our medical training providers are,” John said.

Some of the classes scheduled for this summer include dance classes, naloxone training and car seat installation education sessions.

To learn more about program offerings visit CAFE’s Facebook page.

