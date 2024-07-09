Carmel superintendent announces retirement after upcoming school year

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — On Monday, Carmel Clay Schools announced Michael Beresford will retire from his role as superintendent, according to a release.

This shift will take place after the 2024-2025 school year.

Beresford, who has a doctorate in educational administration from Ball State University, has served in his role of superintendent for six years and is entering his 43rd year of education. CCS Officials say that Beresford left a mark on the lives of countless students, families and staff members.

“I will always cherish the time I have had here in CCS working alongside the talented educators, dedicated staff, supportive families, and the incredible students of Carmel Clay Schools,” said Beresford. “It’s been an honor to be a part of this amazing team.”

Following the announcement, CCS announced Thomas Oestreich, assistant superintendent of staff and student services, as the next superintendent of the district.

Oestreich, who received his doctorate in education from Indiana University, will continue his current duties before assuming the role of superintendent in July 2025.

