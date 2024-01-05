Center Grove Schools superintendent submits resignation amid police investigation

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — The leader of northwestern Johnson County’s school district on Friday submitted his resignation to board members as he faces a police investigation over his time off and reimbursements.

Center Grove Superintendent Rich Arkanoff is facing an investigation from the Indiana State Board of Accounts and the Indiana State Police, according to a statement from Scott Alexander, the president of the Center Grove School Board.

The investigation involves ‘inconsistencies with his time off and reimbursement tracking,” the statement issued through a district spokeswoman said.

“The investigators are very early in this process and have our full cooperation,” the statement said.

News 8 reached out to Indiana State Police, and Sgt. John Perrine provided this response: “It is the policy of the Indiana State Police not to confirm the name of a person who is suspected of a crime or the target of an investigation until or unless an arrest is made or charges are filed, therefore I am unable to confirm any of the information requested.”

Arkanoff has been with Center Grove schools for 12 years. Many references to Arkanoff were already removed from the district’s website on Friday.

The statement issued Friday said the board will vote to appoint Assistant Superintendent Bill Long as interim superintendent beginning Monday. Indiana Department of Education reports the Center Grove district has 9,621 students.

The school board met Tuesday night in a closed-door session “to discuss a job performance evaluation of individual employees. This subdivision does not apply to a discussion of the salary, compensation, or benefits of employees during a budget process,” according to the meeting posting.

The district’s website says the board has another closed door meeting scheduled from 6-7 p.m. Wednesday. That will be followed by a public meeting from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday. As of Friday night, no agendas have been posted for those meetings.

The district’s winter break ended Thursday.

