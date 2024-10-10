City leaders cut ribbon for adult high school on southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — City leaders on Wednesday cut the ribbon on The Excel Center Southeast Adult High School.

The new Excel Center inside Paul I. Miller School 114 provides educational options and opportunities for adults to earn a high school diploma, with specific outreach to justice-involved individuals. The school will expand their access to in-person direct instruction classes, along with comprehensive support services like life coaching, free transportation, and childcare.

The Excel Centers in central and southern Indiana have graduated more than 7,000 students since the first campus opened in 2010.