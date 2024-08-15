City officials celebrate improved school lunches for students

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — City officials, community partners, and educational leaders on Wednesday showcased the efforts in improving school lunch programs across Indianapolis at Purdue Polytechnic High School – Englewood. Schools are participating in Conscious Cafeteria Project. According to a news release, the program focuses on “transitioning from single-use plastic trays and utensils to reusable steel and taking a comprehensive approach to promoting sustainability and healthier practices in school cafeterias.

“The Conscious Cafeteria Project is a critical step in ensuring our students have access to nutritious meals and safe materials that not only support their health but also contribute to a more sustainable environment,” said Judith Thomas, deputy mayor of neighborhood engagement for the City of Indianapolis. “The collaboration between our schools, local organizations, and businesses exemplifies the power of community in driving positive change.”

Other schools taking part in the program include Purdue Polytechnic High School – Broad Ripple, Indiana Math & Science Academy West, Victory College Prep, and Bethel Park Elementary.