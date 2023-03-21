Clark-Pleasant leader to head Perry Township Schools

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The superintendent of at Clark-Pleasant Community Schools in Johnson County will be the next leader of Perry Township Schools in Marion County, the district announced Monday.

Patrick Spray will replace Pat Mapes, who’s began leading the Marion County south-side district in July 2016 and set to leave the district in June.

Spray will go from a district with about 5,900 students and a single high school to Perry Township’s 16,000 students and two high schools, according to Indiana Department of Education information for the current school year.

The Perry Township district says in a news release that Spray has 15 years of experience leading schools as superintendent and four additional years as assistant superintendent. He has a Bachelor of Science in Elementary and Teaching from the University of Indianapolis, and a Master of Arts in Elementary and Middle School Administration/Principalship from Butler University. He also holds a PhD from Indiana State University in school administration and supervision.