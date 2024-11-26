Classes canceled at all Noblesville Schools following social media threat

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Classes at all Noblesville Schools on Tuesday were canceled after threats toward a middle school were made on social media.

Daniel Hile, superintendent of Noblesville Schools, said early Tuesday morning law enforcement officers notified the school of a threat made on social media toward East Middle School.

School officials say they do not believe the threat is credible, but are also taking the threat very seriously.

Hile said that all school classes will be canceled out of “an overabundance of caution.” It will not be an e-learning day.

“Our team will spend today continuing to work with our law enforcement partners and other appropriate agencies to further investigate this threat, and also ensure the continued safety of every one of our schools,” Hile said.

Hile mentions that safety is the school’s top priority. It has been just over six years since a 13-year-old student at Noblesville West Middle School shot and injured another student and a teacher. The student, now 19, was released from Hamilton County Juvenile Center in October 2023.

Full statement from Noblesville Schools