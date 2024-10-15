College paperwork can be intimidating. Get help Tuesdays at Ivy Tech.

(MIRROR INDY) — Keitchflore Etienne, a first-year student at Ivy Tech, had been trying to fill out her Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) for a month.

But when she tried to input her mom’s information, the form glitched and wouldn’t allow her to submit. Etienne is not currently enrolled in her nursing classes because she couldn’t pay tuition without financial aid.

“I really want to go back to school,” said Etienne, 19.

To get help, Etienne stopped by Ivy Tech’s Indianapolis enrollment center Oct. 8 for Tuesdays at the Tech, a weekly event that encourages current and prospective students to get help with enrollment, financial aid and class registration. After talking with an enrollment coach, Etienne made plans to contact the Federal Student Aid department about the glitch in her form so that she can get back into classes soon.

Enrolling in college can often feel daunting. Having a designated day and space for current and future Ivy Tech students to get help aims to remove some of the barriers from the process.

“It’s intimidating, or it certainly can be, especially if a person has been out of school for a while, and now they’re recognizing the need to come back,” said Eric Whitaker, director of enrollment at Ivy Tech Indianapolis. “I hope that what they’ll take away is that Ivy Tech’s here to support me. There will be people who will show me what’s next, how to get through it.”

Student-centered support

Students who attend Tuesdays at the Tech can expect help with a variety of topics, including financial aid, placement for introductory courses and career advising.

“We don’t want a student to come here and get nothing done,” said Juan Carlos Buitron, assistant vice chancellor of enrollment at Ivy Tech Indianapolis. “We want them to feel that they’ve accomplished something and they’re a lot better prepared to start the semester.”

The sessions are also sometimes focused on a specific topic, such as financial aid and FAFSA, which many students need help with, Buitron said.

Buitron encouraged anyone who attends the enrollment sessions to ask all your questions — and don’t head out until they’re answered.

“You’d be amazed at how many students leave these kinds of sessions and not really understand what they were just told,” he said. “Any school worth their weight will not allow a student to leave until they fully understand what was shared with them and they fully understand what their options are.”

If you attend

Anyone can attend Tuesdays at the Tech from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each Tuesday. You don’t need to make an appointment, but you can pre-register online.

Stop by the enrollment center located in Ivy Tech’s North Meridian Center, 50 W. Fall Creek Parkway N. Drive.

For information on what you can expect from Tuesdays at the Tech, check out Ivy Tech’s enrollment checklist online.

If filling out the FAFSA, be sure to bring:

Social Security or immigrant registration numbers for you and your parents or spouse, if applicable

2022 tax information (for the 2024-25 application)

Current banking information

Records of untaxed income, like child support statements

Claire Rafford covers higher education for Mirror Indy in partnership with Open Campus. Contact Claire at claire.rafford@mirrorindy.org or on Instagram/X @clairerafford.