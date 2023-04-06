Community considers future of Whitcomb school

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Parents, teachers, students and community leaders met Wednesday night to discuss the changes to James Whitcomb Riley School No. 43, an elementary offering pre-kindergarten through Grade 8.

Their goal is to transform the Indianapolis Public Schools facility so that it will be inclusive and diverse.

They say they also want to create a curriculum that will encourage collaboration and interdisciplinary learning.

Allison Luthe, executive director of the Martin Luther King Community Center in Indianapolis, told News 8, “We are working on a memorandum of understanding with IPS that kind of outlines our hopes and dreams for the school. And that’s part of what tonight is. To get parents, stakeholder, neighbor input on what they think that school should look like every day, what kind of experience the students should have, and parents and students and educators are really important in putting together that plan.”

Organizers say they will use the next few weeks to collaborate with parents and educators to ensure the school is ready for the start of the next school year.