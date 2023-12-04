Congresswoman honors Carmel High School student’s work on I Pooped There app

Carmel High School student Jasper Zhu and U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz, a Republican from Noblesville, Indiana, pose for a photo on Dec. 4, 2023. (Provided Photo/Rep. Victoria Spartz)

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — In these days of diseases seemingly appearing suddenly from virtually nowhere, it’s good to know where to find a clean public restroom when you need it.

U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz appears to agree.

The Republican from Noblesville on Monday honored a Carmel High School student as the congressional district award winner of the 2023 Congressional App Challenge.

Jasper Zhu and his teammate, Jackie Wei of California, are creating the app I Pooped There. The app, when released, will allow people to rate restrooms and share reviews with others.

In a YouTube presentation, Zhu and Wei noted, “Poorly maintained bathrooms can increase the likelihood of users contracting diseases, and some bathrooms may not have diaper-changing stations, which is problematic for mothers traveling with babies.”

Users also could upload an image from the restroom they’re putting into the public app. For those technical folks, the team used HTML, CSS and JavaScript to create the web-based app.

I Pooped There won’t be the first app to find or rate public restrooms. When completed, it’ll join the apps SitOrSquat, Where to Wee, Flush and Bathroom Scout.

Zhu said in the YouTube presentation, “While this is a somewhat comedic idea, this is a very relevant issue.”

In a news release, Spartz did not comment on the purpose of the Carmel High School student’s app but noted she’s glad schools are producing bright minds.

Jasper and other entrants will be invited to the Congressional App Challenge’s House of Code winners’ reception in the spring on Capitol Hill, the release said.