Demand for student apprenticeships is growing. Will Indy businesses step up?

Cristina Llamas-Gonzalez checks in with other employees regularly as an apprentice with Plastic Recycling, Inc. She's continuing the apprenticeship she was placed in during high school as she begins her college studies. (Provided Photo/EmployIndy via Mirror Indy)

(MIRROR INDY) — When Cristina Llamas-Gonzalez landed an apprenticeship at Plastic Recycling two years ago, she was the only Spanish-speaker in the human resources department.

The Indy teen’s presence brought confidence and comfort to Spanish-speaking staff as they navigated their employee benefits, Chief Personnel Officer Chad Smith said. Now, as she enters her third and final year of apprenticeship, Llamas-Gonzalez is assisting a 22-year veteran of the company to set up a retirement account.

“She became the advocate voice for our Spanish-speaking employees,” Smith said. “When she walks into the plant — at any of the plants — they flock to her.”

Llamas-Gonzalez, who is now in college, secured her role through a program offered by Ben Davis High School and EmployIndy, a workforce development organization that helps a dozen Indianapolis schools place students with related education experience in apprenticeship positions with local businesses.

“It’s opened my mind to just how drastically different each person’s lives are,” Llamas-Gonzalez said. “You never know what somebody’s going through.

The paid apprenticeships through EmployIndy could serve as a roadmap of what’s to come for other Indiana high schoolers. Next month, members of the Indiana State Board of Education are expected to approve new high school graduation requirements that more greatly incentivize work-based learning.

However, as calls for more job training grows, EmployIndy says it needs more local businesses to participate. The organization has turned away students in past years because of a lack of available positions to fill.

How does EmployIndy’s apprenticeship program work?

Through the Modern Apprenticeship Program with area schools, the organization focuses on seven industries — advanced manufacturing, business operations, construction trades, education, financial services, health care and information technology — and recruits students out of high school career and technical education programs.

To participate, students must be on track to graduate high school and able to coordinate their own transportation. Program coordinators will also consider a student’s school attendance, disciplinary record and teacher’s recommendation when deciding who is the right fit for an apprenticeship.

No other past work experience is required. Students accepted into the program receive coaching on how to build a resume, apply for a job and interview for a position.

Apprentices commit to spending three years in the program. In their first year — usually completed as juniors — students take a couple classes at school in the morning, then work 10 to 16 hours a week in their apprenticeship. As seniors, the time at their apprenticeship escalates to 20 to 24 hours. And, the program continues after high school, with some students choosing to divide time between their apprenticeship and college classes, if attending school locally.

Students are paid for the work. Companies cover the cost of their apprentice’s hourly pay, which starts at $13 and increases incrementally, along with a $2,000 annual support fee to cover backend costs for EmployIndy managers and any training affiliated with their student’s job.

For some students, the program may force a difficult choice. A regular apprenticeship schedule, for example, could run from 1:30-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, conflicting with after-school activities like clubs and sports.

Apprentices in the program, however, say the experience beats working other minimum wage jobs, and they encourage their peers to seek it out.

“Definitely take this,” said Liliana Valdez, a Ben Davis University High School senior working in Ivy Tech Community College’s finance department. “It’ll apply a little more than, let’s say, a fast food job in the future.”

Participating schools include:

Arsenal Tech High School

George Washington High School

Victory College Prep

GEO Next Generation High School

Indiana Gateway Digital Academy

Pike High School

North Central High School

J. Everett Light Career Center

Ben Davis High School

Ben Davis University

Purdue Polytechnic High School

Beech Grove High School

How Indy businesses can start apprenticeships

EmployIndy runs two hiring cycles a year to place students in apprenticeships.

The next cycle opens in January, though EmployIndy staff say they’re looking to make connections with new or interested businesses now.

EmployIndy’s team works with partnering businesses to write job descriptions for each apprenticeship. Students then use a jobs board to apply for positions. Companies can interview multiple students before making an offer to the best fit.

EmployIndy assigns an onboarding manager to help companies design the apprenticeship experience and handle paperwork, such as registering the position with the U.S. Department of Labor. The organization also assigns a youth apprenticeship manager to check in regularly on progress and serve as a liaison between the company and high school.

EmployIndy organizers say partnering businesses can experience both short- and long-term benefits from investing in teens.

The program helps companies secure three-year employment commitments at a time when some industry leaders say they’re struggling to find enough skilled workers to fill open positions. The apprentices also help companies create a more diverse workforce — 88% of apprentices in the program are students of color and 44% are women.

And, for some businesses, the program is helping create a pipeline of future employees. At least one student has a job waiting for them when they finish school, said Wendy Parker, a business development manager with EmployIndy.

Some students, however, may choose to move on after their apprenticeship. Llamas-Gonzalez is starting her third year with Plastic Recycling while also taking classes at Marian University. She thinks she might want to travel or pursue law school next.

“I’d love to stay with (Plastic Recycling), but there’s a world to explore,” Llamas-Gonzalez said. “I don’t know if I want to travel or find new adventures somewhere away from Indiana maybe, but I definitely know I’m interested in HR and want to continue that.”

And Smith, her boss at Plastic Recycling, says that’s OK. Over the last two years, the company has already gained so much.

“She brings a whole different perspective to our department,” Smith said. “More perspectives allow us to make better decisions at the end of the day.”

Companies who are interested in learning more about the Modern Apprenticeship Program can visit EmployIndy’s website or email Parker at wparker@employindy.org.

Mirror Indy reporter Carley Lanich covers early childhood and K-12 education. Contact her at carley.lanich@mirrorindy.org or follow her on X @carleylanich.