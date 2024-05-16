Event at IUPUI designed to promote inclusivity, empowerment among student-athletes

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Public Schools in collaboration with Special Olympics Indiana and Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis on Thursday hosted Unified Game Day.

The event was aimed at fostering camaraderie, sportsmanship, and spirited competition among 768 student-athletes from 16 schools in the district.

The event featured track and field events including walking, assisted walking, wheelchair races, meter runs, hurdles, long jump, ball throws, flag football, and soccer. In addition to the athletic competitions, attendees could have enjoyed a fun zone and other activities at Carroll Stadium on the IUPUI campus.

Nathan Vedder, project coordinator for IPS Unified Student Supports, emphasized the importance of Unified Game Day in promoting inclusivity and empowerment among student-athletes.

Vedder said in a news release issued in advance of the event, “Our goal is to bring together students, parents, staff, and community partners to empower our student-athletes to develop physical fitness and courage while building skills and partnerships. This event marks the beginning of a long-term commitment from our students as they prepare for the state Special Olympics games in June through participation in Unified Sports, Unified Clubs, and Partner PE.”