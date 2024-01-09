Federal lawsuit: Indiana school authorities forced girl to expose bra, waist during search

PORTLAND, Ind. (WISH) — A 13-year-old girl’s father on Tuesday sued two authorities at Jay County Junior-Senior High School after she was forced to expose her bra and waist during what’s being called an invasive search.

The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in Fort Wayne against Bradley Milliman, the dean of students, and Rebecca Hudson, the school nurse.

The two authorities found nothing during their Nov. 21 search of the girl and her locker, the lawsuit says.

Milliman later said a student had falsely reported the girl had a gun. The student had previously made a similar false report, Milliman also said.

The lawsuit argued less invasive means for a search were available. The school police officer had a metal detector wand that is kept at the facility.

The lawsuit said that the girl “did not voluntarily consent, but reasonably believed that she had to comply with the order of the school nurse, made in the presence of a school administrator. Both Ms. Hudson and Mr. Milliman watched her do so.”

The girl found the search embarrassing and to her “sobbing uncontrollably,” the lawsuit says.

The girl has not returned to school and does not intend to do so, the lawsuit says.

The father is seeking a jury trial and an undisclosed amount in damages.

News 8 is not identifying the father or the girl to maintain their privacy.

News 8 reached out to the district’s superintendent and the school’s principal for comment.