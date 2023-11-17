Fishers High School marching band prepares for 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — The Fishers High School Tiger Marching Band on Thursday geared up for the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The Marching Tigers say they are one of five high school bands selected nationwide.

The Fishers community has shown its support to their marching Tigers. More than $120,000 was contributed to offset the cost for the students who will be going on the trip.

Chad Kohler, the school’s director of bands, says this trip will be the school’s first-time participating in the historic parade. “I mean it’s an honor, just a complete blessing and an honor for those students.

Fishers’ 253 band members will depart Sunday for New York City.

WISH-TV photos from Kyle Fisher.