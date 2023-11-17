Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Fishers High School marching band prepares for 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Fishers marching band prepares for Thanksgiving Day Parade – News 8 at 10

by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — The Fishers High School Tiger Marching Band on Thursday geared up for the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The Marching Tigers say they are one of five high school bands selected nationwide.

The Fishers community has shown its support to their marching Tigers. More than $120,000 was contributed to offset the cost for the students who will be going on the trip.

Chad Kohler, the school’s director of bands, says this trip will be the school’s first-time participating in the historic parade. “I mean it’s an honor, just a complete blessing and an honor for those students.

Fishers’ 253 band members will depart Sunday for New York City.

WISH-TV photos from Kyle Fisher.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Dry weather fuels concern over...
Weather Stories /
Ware scores 22 points; Indiana...
College Basketball /
Crews knock down fire in...
Local News /
What former US surgeon general...
Health Spotlight /
Indiana, a baseball hotbed? More...
Sports /
Broad Ripple construction project hurting...
I-Team 8 /
14-year-old dies, another teen critical...
Crime Watch 8 /
Mistrial declared after jury deadlocks...
National News /