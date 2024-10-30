Fishers High School senior achieves perfect ACT score

While many students anxiously await their college entrance exam results, Parker Melling, a senior at Fishers High School, had an idea of how well he had performed. (Provided Photo/The Reporter)

(THE REPORTER) — While many students anxiously await their college entrance exam results, Parker Melling, a senior at Fishers High School, had an idea of how well he had performed.

“I made sure to study hard, took a few practice tests, and focused on the areas I wasn’t as strong in,” Melling said. “I thought I did pretty well since I had taken the ACT before and was just shy of a perfect score. This time, I really went for it.”

And his determination paid off. Melling joined the elite group of students – only about one-quarter of 1 percent – who earn the highest possible ACT composite score of 36.

The ACT exam measures proficiency in English, mathematics, reading, and science, each scored on a scale of 1 to 36. A student’s composite score is the average of these four tests. Achieving a perfect 36 means Melling has demonstrated mastery in the skills necessary for success in college-level coursework.

Melling’s top college choice is MIT, with Stanford as a close second. He plans to pursue a double major in Aerospace Engineering and Computer Science.

His advice for other students preparing for the ACT? “Make the most of all the free resources out there – prep courses, practice tests, and stay consistent with your studying. It really makes a difference.”