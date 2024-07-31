Greenwood Community Schools Corporation welcomes students with upgrades

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Greenwood Community School Corporation welcomed its students with open arms Wednesday morning.

They welcomed about 975 eager students for the start of the new academic year. They have made several positive changes over the summer to enhance the educational experience for all students.

“We’re excited that our students are coming back. The biggest change over the summer is we now offer free lunch and breakfast to all of our students,” said Superintendent Terry Terhune.

Greenwood Community School Corporation has implemented resources to reinforce students’ education, setting a positive tone for the year ahead. Terhune also addressed the crucial aspect of school security.

“We’ve increased the number of school resource officers that we’ve had over the last couple of years. As well as upgrading our camera system to help with safety and security and a lot of training with our teachers and staff on even de-escalating behaviors within classrooms,” Terhune said.

Greenwood Community Schools also unveiled an exciting collaboration, aiming to offer students opportunities for future career paths in aviation.

“One thing we are really looking forward to and developing is a partnership with our local airport. We will have a satellite campus for Greenwood Community Schools at the airport where kids can come not just from Greenwood, but from other school districts to learn about aviation and get college credits towards becoming an airline pilot,” Terhune said.

Many teachers at Greenwood Community Middle School are gearing up to welcome new students, including those who are new to the country. “I do have a lot of students that are new to the country this year. So, that will be challenging. Many of them come here not knowing any English at all so we do our best to try and catch them up,” said Amy Franco, Greenwood ESL teacher.

Despite potential obstacles, Amy Franco expresses optimism and determination to create a welcoming and engaging learning environment for all students. ” Our corporation will be having a Cultural night where all the schools are going to collaborate and just celebrate the students’ diversities and cultures happening in September at our high school,” Franco said.

The community is hopeful for a productive and enriching academic year ahead.