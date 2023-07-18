Hamilton Co. Health Department to host back-to-school vaccination clinics

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Hamilton County Health Department will host four back-to-school immunization clinics in July and August.

The back-to-school immunization clinics are part of a statewide effort to help families easily access school vaccinations before the start of the school year.

The first of the four clinics will be at the Hamilton County Department, 18030 Foundation Drive, from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Three other clinics are scheduled for August 2, 16, and 30 from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the same location in Noblesville.

“Routine immunizations are the best way to protect children from highly contagious diseases and can help ensure every student has a healthy start to the school year,” says Gema Lopez, school immunization liaison, in a release. “We’re encouraging parents of school-age children to check their children’s vaccine status and to take advantage of one of our upcoming clinics or schedule an appointment with their healthcare provider.”

Those interested in participating should register in advance online. Families are advised to provide insurance information if available. An $8 administration fee will be charged per vaccine for those uninsured or underinsured.

A list of immunizations required and recommended for school can be found here.