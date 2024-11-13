Hamilton Heights High School mourns sudden death of principal

Jarrod Mason, principal of Hamilton Heights High School in Arcadia, Indiana, is shown in a photo posted on Facebook in May 2018. (Provided Photo/Hamilton Heights School Corp. via Facebook)

ARCADIA, Ind. (WISH) — Hamilton Heights High School Principal Jarrod Mason died on Tuesday, the superintendent of the Hamilton County school district has announced.

Peggy Georgi, a public affairs officer for Hamilton Heights, confirmed to News 8’s newsgathering partner The Hamilton County Reporter that the principal died from an infection in the hospital.

Mason was initially hospitalized for an undisclosed reason. While at the hospital he got a staph infection and was transferred to another hospital for treatment.

While still hospitalized, Mason was improving as recently as Friday but took a turn for the worse before he died.

Superintendent Derek Arrowood shared the news in a letter to families on Tuesday evening.

“We are heartbroken to share that our long-time and beloved principal, Mr. Jarrod Mason, passed away earlier today. As a Husky community, we are all deeply saddened by this sudden loss. Mr. Mason was a Hamilton Heights student, athlete, coach, and administrator. He was more than our principal. He was our colleague, our friend, and our biggest fan,” Arrowood said in the letter. “Students and staff in our community have been positively impacted by Mr. Mason. This is a very difficult time for HHSC and our community. We will need to come together to care for and support each other.”

The school district is planning a large celebration of Mason’s life next week at the high school, Georgi said. The time, date and location will be announced later.

Indiana Association of School Principals named Mason the District 5 Principal of the Year in 2018.

In a post shared to Facebook in 2018, the Hamilton Heights School Corp. said, “Mason, a 1994 Hamilton Heights graduate, was hired as the high school principal in the fall of 2008. Mason said he is humbled and honored by the recognition, especially knowing the high caliber and talent among his peers in the other District 5 schools. Mason said he enjoys the challenge of helping students learn how to navigate the increasingly complex world issues into which they are plugged into around the clock.”

The post said Mason was married with three children, and he and his wife has chosen to return to the district to raise their family.

The superintendent’s letter says the high school will have two e-learning days on Wednesday and Thursday. It will also provide extra counselors and staff to students from 9-11 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday for students in need of support.

“It is important to take time at home as family and friends to share your feelings openly with each

other,” Arrowood said in the latter. “Often telling a story about Mr. Mason involves a laugh because he was great at making us laugh. Sharing memories of him is important during this time of grieving.”

All athletic and school activities were postponed for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. This weekend’s fall play also was postponed. Elementary school and middle school events and schedules will not be affected.