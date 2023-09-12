Hamilton Southeastern Schools superintendent resigns

Yvonne Stokes, assistant superintendent for the Munster, Indiana, school district, speaks to the Hamilton Southeastern School Board in Fishers prior to her hiring as superintendent of the Fishers-based district. (Photo from Videoconference)

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Hamilton Southeastern School Board has announced it’ll meet Wednesday morning to accept the resignation of Superintendent Yvonne Stokes.

The board was scheduled to accept Stokes’ resignation and separation agreement.

In addition, the board was poised to name Matt Kegley, assistant superintendent for teaching and learning, as the leader of one of Indiana’s largest school districts. He also will receive a new contract, the agenda says.

The online agenda for the 7 a.m. meeting says it will be livestreamed.

No information was immediately available on the reason for Stokes’ resignation.

Stokes was an assistant superintendent at Munster schools before she joined the Fishers-based school district in April 2021. She previously worked as the director of research, assessment and evaluation at Indianapolis Public Schools. She has a doctorate in educational leadership from Purdue University.

Stokes replaced Superintendent Allen Bourff, who retired at the end of the 2020-21 school year. Members of the community had launched a petition calling on Bourff to resign after he sent a letter to faculty in February 2021 detailing how to treat the Black Lives Matter movement in classrooms.