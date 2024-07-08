Hensley Legal Group’s Backpacks 4 Good returns to support Indiana students

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hensley Legal Group is gearing up for the fourth annual launch of its Backpacks 4 Good campaign aimed at aiding Indiana students in need.

Ryan Kreicker, director of IT and Internet Marketing at Hensley Legal Group, stopped by WISH-TV to chat with Daybreak’s Jeremy Jenkins about the initiative’s impact on the community.

“Four years running, it’s been quite the journey so far. We’ve had a really great opportunity to touch many people in the state,” Kreicker reflected.

Kreicker says the purpose of the initiative is to provide backpacks filled with essential school supplies. Annually, 5,000 backpacks are distributed to IPS for their most vulnerable students. Additionally, Hensley Legal Group hosts drive-through events, including upcoming ones in Greenwood and Fishers, allowing Hoosiers across Central Indiana to collect a backpack with necessary supplies.

“These backpacks ensure students are prepared for the first day of school, alleviating financial strain on families amidst rising education costs,” he emphasized.

Highlighting the broader impact, Kreicker noted, “This year, we aim to distribute 12,000 backpacks, marking a total of 40,000 since our inception. From Hammond to Evansville, our events span the state, showcasing our commitment to communities we’ve served over 25 years.”

Kreicker, a former teacher, expressed his own personal passion for the project. “I’ve seen firsthand the challenges students face without basic supplies. ‘Backpacks for Good’ aims to ease these burdens for families and educators alike.”

Scheduled events include Greenwood on Friday, Fishers on Saturday, and Evansville on July 30. Pre-registration is encouraged for a chance to win prizes like laptops.

For details and times for the event, click here.