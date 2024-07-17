How Hoosier vets can get help with back-to-school expenses

(MIRROR INDY) — Indiana veterans and their families can get help with back-to-school costs through August.

The Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs launched its Operation Back to School on July 15. The effort offers $500 per qualified dependent child living with veterans to help with the purchase of school supplies and other school-related expenses.

Families can apply for assistance from kids, up to 18 years old, enrolled in K-12 education or full-time college students, up to 23 years old.

Application information and a list of frequently asked questions is available online on the Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs’ website. The program runs through Aug. 30.

Mirror Indy reporter Carley Lanich covers early childhood and K-12 education. Contact her at carley.lanich@mirrorindy.org or follow her on X @carleylanich.