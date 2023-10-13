HSE teacher honored by Indiana Department of Education

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A teacher at Hamilton Southeastern High School is doing something special that’s getting the attention of the Indiana Department of Education.

The Indiana Department of Education says she is helping to transform the lives of students new to the United States from the classroom.

“I have the best students. They bring so much joy. It’s really about them. I’m thankful to be a part of this,” said Becky Schroeder, an English as a New Language Teacher at Hamilton Southeastern High School.

Becky Schroeder isn’t your typical teacher.

She uses her love for languages and culture to help English language learners find success, catching the attention of the Indiana Department of Education.

“They just bring, and when I say they, I’m saying other cultures, just fills my heart. It’s a passion of mine. It’s kind of like my sweet spot,” said Schroeder.

Schroeder recently won the English Learner Educator Excellence Award for her work to build community and ensure that her students are supported.

Kathryn Watts, an English as a New Language teacher in the Metropolitan School District of Pike Township, was also a recipient.

Schroeder says her students come to Indiana from places like Colombia, Venezuela, Puerto Rico, China, and India.

“Sometimes as you’re acclimating to the new culture, the new world, the new food, the new language, I feel like this really brings out my strength of mothering in a way to make them feel seen, heard, and taken care of,” said Schroeder.

“Sometimes being new in a country and not knowing the language is really hard, and she like helps us a lot,” said Zara Leal, a student at HSE High School.

“I love because the teacher all the time say you can improve yourself and your English,” said Jose Charris, a student at HSE High School.

Schroeder says these students and their families face various challenges.

“A lot of our students come from warmer climates, and as they get here, it’s just teaching them about the proper clothes, what’s lotion about, why are my hands cracking, and just helping them with that, plus adapting to the food, and just the challenges of healthcare,” said Schroeder.

However, Schroeder says having the ability to speak another language is a powerful tool that is creating a positive impact.

“It’s important to see how we’re growing, how we’re changing, and just the incredible stories that these kids have to share.”

Overall, Schroeder says she is thankful for all the students and teachers who have supported her in her journey.