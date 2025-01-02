Indiana graduation rates reach record high, increasing across multiple demographics

Rooted High School in Indianapolis holds a graduation ceremony for its first graduating class on Tuesday, May 28, 2024 at Scottish Rite Cathedral. Graduation rates reached a record high statewide for the class of 2024. (Provided Photo/Lee Klafczynski via Chalkbeat)

INDIANAPOLIS (CHALKBEAT) — Indiana high school graduation rates for the class of 2024 inched up to a record high of 90.2% and increased across Black, Hispanic, and English language learner students.

The latest graduation rates are the highest in a decade, marking a 1.25 percentage point increase from 88.98% in 2023.

“Over the past year, we have celebrated a number of successes in K-12 education, and there is urgency to continue this positive momentum for Indiana students,” Secretary of Education Katie Jenner said in a statement, referring to slight improvements in literacy and chronic absenteeism rates statewide.

The percentage of students graduating without a waiver — an exemption for students who fail to pass certain competency requirements — also increased from 84.9% in 2023 to 87.5% in 2024. Under a new state law, school districts last year were required for the first time to limit the percentage of waiver students included in their graduation rate.

Graduation rates also increased for students receiving free or reduced price meals from 88.7% to 91.5%. Rates for English language learner students also increased from 87.7% to 89.5%. Charter school graduation rates also increased from around 55% to 58.6%, while rates for traditional public schools increased from 91.3% to 92.5% and private schools increased from 92% to 92.3%.

Indianapolis Public Schools posted a rate of 87.5%, up from 81.5% in 2023. The figure includes rates for high schools in the district’s Innovation Network of autonomous schools. The rate for Fort Wayne Community Schools, which had its rate capped due to the higher percentage of graduates with alternate diplomas for students with cognitive disabilities, dropped slightly from 90% to 88.7%. The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation increased from 83% to 84.3%. The three districts are some of the state’s largest.

The record graduation figures come just after the State Board of Education approved new graduation requirements. The new diploma rules go into effect by 2028-29, but schools can adopt them as early as the next school year.

