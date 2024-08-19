Indiana Rep. Victoria Garcia Wilburn discusses updated diploma requirements

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Board of Education made changes to the state high school diploma requirements after facing backlash from parents, educators, and politicians.

The board unveiled the changes on Wednesday. This new plan creates one standard diploma, and adds the option to earn two seals: Honors and Honors Plus.

Indiana Rep. Victoria Garcia Wilburn (D-Fishers) was an outspoken critic of the original plan to have multiple diplomas.

In a one-on-one interview, she spoke to News 8 to explain her view on the updated plan.

Q: You came on and expressed concern about the previous proposal a few weeks ago, saying you worried that some of the changes removed key requirements and would leave students behind. How do you feel about this latest version?

A: I think it’s progress, and that should be stated. For sure, there is progress that is made. I definitely feel that, as these are not finalized yet, we still have to be cautious about how we continue to proceed, particularly with some of the concerns that are left lingering, particularly around work-based learning. Thinking about how students are going to get to and from specific worksite commitments. Thinking about the ability for all children to have access to the same opportunities.

Q: What about your constituents? What have they told you about the new version?

A: Overwhelmingly, when the first version came about, there were numerous concerns. People wrote in to my office. Many attended the town hall. We have started receiving some feedback in to my office saying they appreciate some of the changes that are being made, but are still cautiously optimistic. We’re directing those concerns back to the State Board of Education.

Q: In your view, what about this proposal still needs to be changed?

A: I think I alluded to it earlier. We still have to figure out the work-based requirements. In addition, I’m really concerned about our school counselors. Thinking about the number of, or the time rather, that we have to implement this, and the time that they have to get through all of the knowledge of all of the different seal options. Thinking about our less-resourced schools as well. There is obviously one option: One diploma with several other seal endorsements. So, will every high school have the same opportunity to provide the same opportunities to all students across all districts? I’m worried about more resource districts versus less resourced districts.

Q: What do you want to see the education department do?

A: I think with this new proposal, it has another round of feedback tied to it. So, let’s continue to see what the constituents say. We want to make sure all Hoosiers have the opportunity to voice their concerns and I really appreciate how the department has been responsive to those concerns. I would love them to continue to address the questions that are remaining, and maybe lean on transparency in this time.

Rep. Garcia Wilburn represents Fishers in District 32. Wilburn is an associate professor at Indiana University–Indianapolis and an occupational therapist, according to her website.

