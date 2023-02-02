Education

Indiana senators hear reasons to allow in-state tuition for undocumented students

Becca Rice, vice president for governmental relations and industry engagement at Ball State University in Muncie, testified Feb. 1, 2023, before the Indiana Senate's Education and Career Development Committee at the Statehouse in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Attending college can be expensive, but group of students is getting hit the hardest.

Some Indiana lawmakers say undocumented students pay three times more out of pocket than people who get in-state tuition.

Georgia and Indiana are the only two states that prohibit in-state tuition for undocumented students. In November, Arizona passed a proposition to allows undocumented students access to in-state tuition rates and state-funded financial aid.

Marlene Dotson, president and chief executive officer of the Indiana Latino Institute, said about Hoosier students, “This is their home. They don’t know other homes. This is their home so they deserve to have the same opportunities.”

A Senate bill and a House of Representatives bill, if passed and signed by the governor, would allow undocumented immigrant students to pay in-state tuition at Indiana colleges or universities. Students would be required to have an Indiana high school diploma and show that they are on the path to legal status.

Dotson says she’s pushing to get in-state tuition for undocumented students. “It’s hard and to make that a three times to pay for school to attend college, it’s just basically telling them this is not an option for you. Indiana can do better.”

She said, “The Indiana Latino Institute advocates for education for our Latino community to access to higher education, get access to good jobs. We ask legislators to make college more accessible for undocumented immigrants.”

State senators on the Education and Career Development Committee on Wednesday heard testimony about the Senate bill.

Becca Rice, vice president for governmental relations and industry engagement at Ball State University in Muncie, testified, “For all of our students who decide to attend Ball State University, we certainly make Indiana opportunities available for them to learn about, to live in Indiana, and to work in Indiana, and so this population of students would be no different.”

Enrique Mares-Villicana, education policy fellow at the Indiana Latino Institute, says he’s sending a message to undocumented students. “With in-state tuition, you can do these things. You are able to follow your ambitions and succeed, but, with the legislation prohibiting in-state tuition, they’re sending a message out that we don’t want you to succeed.”

Statement