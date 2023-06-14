Indiana University, Purdue University officially OK 2024 split

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Wednesday was a historic day for both Indiana University and Purdue University: Leaders of each university signed documents to effectively end IUPUI.

Each university will start their separate Indianapolis operations in fall 2024.

Community leaders say there’s a lot that lies ahead for the two institutions.

Both universities say it’s a new and exciting chapter. They say, by separating both universities, they can offer more opportunities for their students and graduates as well as leverage each university’s unique strengths.

Community leaders say it would not be possible without the support of the presidents of both universities as well as state and local leaders.

IU says it plans to double enrollment in key tech-focused academic programs, invest in expanded research and lab space, and grow its Indianapolis-based science, technology, engineering, and mathematics faculty.

IU President Pamela Whitten said, “This is tremendous. It’s wonderful for Indiana University. It’s wonderful for Purdue University, but most importantly, it’s for the city of Indianapolis and for the state of Indiana.”

Purdue University in Indianapolis will assume responsibility for the existing engineering, computer science, and technology programs, and confer Purdue West Lafayette degrees.

Purdue has also received $60 million from the Indiana General Assembly to fund the first “academic and student success building” on a 28-acre campus in downtown Indianapolis.

Purdue University in Indianapolis will be Purdue’s first comprehensive urban campus.

Purdue University President Mung Chiang said, “This has long been a dream for the Boilermakers and today we get to do it and we thank all of the outstanding support.”