Indiana Wesleyan University hosts Martin Luther King Jr. celebration

MARION, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana Wesleyan University on Thursday night hosted its 11th annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration.

The free event themed “The Beloved Community” paid tribute to King’s life and legacy.

The event in the Barnes Student Center Commons featured painting, prayer, and live musical performances.

Organizers say the event also serves as a call for communities to foster unity, diversity, and care.

The event was organized by the Diversity and Intercultural Integration Office with support from entities including the Intercultural Ambassadors, Intercultural and Global Office, Multicultural Learning and Engagement Champions of the National & Global Office, the CommUNITY Circle, the Student Government Association of Diversity and Inclusion, Pioneer Catering, ECCS team, and the university’s Multicultural Enrichment Council.