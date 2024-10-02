Indianapolis Black Alumni Council hosts 45th annual HBCU College Fair

BATON ROUGE,LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 18: A Southern University and A&M College student speaks with a company representative during a Career Day job fair in the F.G. Clark Activity Center February 18, 2018 on the campus of Southern University and A&M College in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Naville J. Oubre III/Southern University and A&M College via Getty Images).

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Black Alumni Council Inc. will host its annual Historically Black Colleges and Universities College Fair on Thursday.

This event will highlight higher education institutions in the United States which were established before the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Members of the council say during the segregation era prior to the Civil Rights Act, most higher education institutions in the U.S. were predominantly white and excluded African Americans from enrollment.

For a century following the end of slavery in 1865, many colleges and universities in the southern states barred students from attending due to the color of their skin.

Founded in 1979, the Indianapolis Black Alumni Council aims to foster the ideals of HBCUs, promote strong relationships among member alumni organizations, and encourage local high school students to attend these institutions.

The council also serves as an informational clearinghouse, disseminating information to various educational communities and encouraging graduates to actively support their alumni associations. Additionally, it develops a spirit of fellowship, camaraderie, and cooperation among its members.

This year marks the 45th anniversary of the event, which takes place at Crispus Attucks High School from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday.

Students can register online, and upon submitting the registration form, they will receive a confirmation email. According to the IBAC website, students and their parents or guardians are encouraged to attend the college fair together.