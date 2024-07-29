Indianapolis Public Library to expand program to IPS schools

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Monday, the Indianapolis Public Library announced it will expand its shared library system to eight Indianapolis Public Schools.

This collaboration will allow schools to function as branches of the library, which gives students the opportunity to request books, DVDS and CDs from the Indianapolis Public Library or other Shared System libraries.

The Shared System is an interlibrary collection the includes the Indianapolis Public Library, 73 Indianapolis schools and five special libraries.

“The Indianapolis Public Library and Indianapolis Public Schools share a common mission and a long

history of providing educational resources to the Indianapolis community,” said Gregory Hill, chief executive officer of the Indianapolis Public Library. “Welcoming more schools into our Shared System means that more students will benefit from the city’s public educational resources.”

There are currently 34 IPS schools apart of the Shared System. The following schools are entering the program the 2024-25 school year.