IPS hosts FASFA Family Filing Nights to help complete forms

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Public Schools is launching FASFA Family Filling Nights, designed to help students and their families complete FASFA forms.

The filing nights will take place from January to April at various schools. “These informative sessions aim to demystify the financial aid application process and ensure that every student has access to the resources needed to pursue their higher education dreams,” IPS said in a press release.

Crispus Attucks (Hosted in the cafeteria): Jan. 21, 5 – 7 p.m. Feb. 19, 5 – 7 p.m. March 21, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. (District Parent in Touch Day)

George Washington (Hosted in the Future Center): Jan. 22, 5 – 7 p.m. Feb. 12, 5 – 7 p.m. March 12, 5 – 7 p.m. April 15, 5 – 7 p.m.

Arsenal Tech (Hosted in the cafeteria): Jan. 15 and 29, 5 – 7 p.m. Feb. 12 and 26, 5 – 7 p.m. March 12, 5 – 7 p.m. April 9, 5 – 7 p.m.

Shortridge (Hosted in the Future Center): Jan. 28, 6 – 7:30 p.m. Feb. 13, 6 – 7:30 p.m. April 10, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.



Participating families will need a FASFA login ID and a Social Security number with their student – or Alien Registration number if not a U.S. citizen but eligible – 2023 Federal Income Tax Return, W2s, and any other supporting documents.

Indiana high school students are required to fill out FAFSA or opt out by the April 15 deadline.