Indianapolis Public Schools unveils 2025 legislative priorities

Indianapolis Public Schools central office building. The IPS board voted unanimously on June 27 to adopt a resolution calling for greater collaboration between all public schools, including charter schools. (Provided Photo/Elaine Cromie/Chalkbeat)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH-TV) — Indianapolis Public Schools has announced a legislative agenda for the 2025 legislative session, emphasizing reforms aimed at improving education funding, expanding access to student health services, and enhancing support for diverse student populations.

The district’s priorities for the upcoming 125th General Assembly, which convenes on Jan. 13, focus on critical areas including education funding, student health initiatives, post-secondary accessibility, workforce development, and literacy support.

IPS is also advocating for revisions to the state’s Complexity Index, a formula used to allocate funding, to better reflect the needs of English Language Learners and students in special education programs.

According to the release, key priorities of IPS’s 2025 Legislative Agenda include: