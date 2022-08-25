Education

Inflation hurting school district recruitment efforts

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Skyrocketing inflation rates are affecting every industry, but one of the hardest-hit groups is teachers in the public sector.

Michael Hicks, a Ball State University economist, said, “The challenge that schools have is that their budget for this year was set about 18-20 months ago when expectations of inflation were very low, about a 2% increase. What we’ve actually seen is about a 10% increase of the past year.”

Indiana uses a biannual budget system meaning the current budget was set in early 2021 before inflation rose. This budget will last until June 30, 2023. The next two-year state budget will be determined when the legislature reconvenes in January. It will be in effect from July 1, 2023, until June 30, 2025.

Most districts in the state have teaching and other staff positions open, and, Hicks said, it is difficult to fill jobs when private sector wages mostly are keeping up with inflation.

“Prospective school teachers are faced with the challenge of accepting substantially lower pay than they were receiving last year or going to the private sector. That’s going to make it very difficult for school boards.”

Hicks said, before this inflation increase, teachers were already making about 16% less than those in the private sector. Add nearly 10% in inflation to their cost of living and they are looking at making from 25%-30% less.

“Early childhood education can go to the private sector. Elementary education can go to private teaching. There is such a demand for college graduates right now across the board that any college degree is going to land you into some kind of training, management or sales position,” he said.

Hicks says good schools are essential for the economy.

“That’s really the challenge of financing schools to get enough money to keep the types of teachers that you need to produce good graduates that are ready to go into post-secondary and contribute to the economy.”

Indiana’s next two-year budget will be decided before legislators know what inflation could bring.