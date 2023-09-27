Initiative designed to reduce barriers for IPS students to enter IU Indianapolis

A bus is shown on the campus of Indiana University Purdue University-Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

false

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana University Indianapolis introduced an initiative Wednesday that hopes to reduce the barriers for students to get into college.

The university announced the initiative at Crispus Attucks High School.

School leaders say it is set up to allow any senior in Indianapolis Public Schools with a 3.0 grade-point average to automatically be admitted to IU Indianapolis.

The student can decide later whether to accept the IU Indianapolis admissions offer.