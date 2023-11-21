IPS bringing archery into physical education

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Public Schools is aiming to bring archery back to physical education classes.

Physical education teachers from across the district attended a training session Tuesday to get ready for students. The goal is to get at least one teacher in every school certified under the “National Archery in Schools Program” and reach students at all capability levels.

“It’s a unique sport, and it allows everyone..it’s so inclusive for all of our students to be part of something,” said Kathy Langdon, coordinator for physical education and health.

Archery classes are already happening at some schools. Classes are designed for students in the fourth through 12th grades. IPS says they plan to expand archery to school programming as well.