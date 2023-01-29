Education

IPS delays vote on operating referendum

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Public Schools voted Saturday morning to delay the vote on the $400 million operating referendum.

The delay comes amid criticism from the Indy Chamber and other groups. The Chamber says no vote should occur until a plan can be developed to address business and community concerns adequately.

Parents, students and community members with the group EmpowerED Families, says the plan didn’t fund IPS innovation network schools and gives nothing to independent charter schools.

The chief executive officer of charter school operators Paramount Schools of Excellence, Tommy Reddicks, says additional legislation is needed.

“We need to take a longer and harder look at when proposing this referendum. I think delaying this until the fall gives us the chance to put additional legislation in place and referendum hearing for everybody in this district,” he said.

IPS superintendent, Aleesia Johnson said she is disappointed that the governance team could not reach a shared level of agreement. Johnson also stated the schools are still committed to the Rebuilding Stronger framework.

In December, the IPS board voted unanimously to proceed with the capitol referendum to the May ballot.

A complete statement from Johnson is available on the IPS’s website.