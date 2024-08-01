IPS fully rolls out ‘Rebuilding Stronger’ plan as students return to classes

First day of a new school year for IPS students

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Students at Indianapolis Public Schools returned to classes on Thursday. Its “Rebuilding Stronger” plan is in full swing to start the year.

Kids may have noticed the impact right from day one. The plan restructured and streamlined which grades attend which buildings.

Middle schools now serve Grades 6-8 and elementary schools serve K-5.

The plan ensures students at elementary schools have better access to art, physical education, and computer science classes.

Meanwhile, middle schoolers can expect introductions to a foreign language, band, and algebra.

Rebuilding Stronger also introduces more International Baccalaureate, Montessori, STEM, arts, and exploratory schools in more areas of the district.

Superintendent Dr. Aleesia Johnson says giving families choices is important.

“We’ve been planning of the last three years to really get to this day,” Johnson said. “As our kids are becoming young adults and coming into our community, we are equipping them and arming them with all the experiences they need to be successful.”

Students may also notice construction at their school this year. About 20 will see upgrades to playgrounds, classrooms, and more.

The district has already broken ground at some schools and will continue throughout the year.

“I tell folks I have never been so happy to see piles of dirt in my life,” Johnson said. “We’re just excited to have our physical environments reflect the care and love we have for our kids.”

IPS says more than 30,000 students are enrolled in their schools this year.