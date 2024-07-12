IPS will give free safe-sleep items to pregnant and parenting students starting next school year

An Indianapolis Public Schools student attends a celebration for graduating while pregnant or parenting. Stronger Tomorrows, an IPS program to support pregnant and parenting students, will distribute safe-sleep items for infants to young parents for the upcoming school year. (Provided Photo/Alma Figueroa)

This story was originally published by Chalkbeat.

INDIANAPOLIS (CHALKBEAT) — When Alma Figueroa visited the homes of Indianapolis Public Schools students who were pregnant or parenting earlier this year, she noticed hazards that put babies at risk of suffocation or strangulation — from bed-sharing to stuffed animals in the crib.

But Figueroa has a response ready for the upcoming school year.

As the case manager for the IPS Stronger Tomorrows program for pregnant and parenting students, she plans to give them the items to guard against babies sleeping at angles in car seats or swings, sharing beds with adults or pets, and sleeping with loose objects. Figueroa wants the additional resources she’ll hand out, like sleep sacks and portable cribs, not only to lower the infant mortality rate in Marion County, but also help the parents feel secure enough to stay in school and on track to graduate.

“If their babies are not OK or if something is not going well at home, then we know that’s really going to affect their success at school,” Figueroa said. “Making sure that their babies are well is essential for them to be successful in the classroom.”

The resources Figueroa will distribute are supported through a $10,000 donation from the Shepherd Community Center.

In the 2023-24 school year, IPS had around 60 students who were pregnant or parenting, according to Figueroa; in the past school year, 14 IPS students who were pregnant or parenting graduated.

She said many of the students didn’t know about safe-sleep practices, or they didn’t have the money or space to provide a secure sleeping environment.

Figueroa also hopes the increased access to safe-sleep items will help reduce Marion County’s high infant mortality rate. In 2022, the county had an estimated 8.1 deaths for every 1,000 live births, compared to the statewide rate of 7.2 and the national rate of 5.6 in the same year.

“Do you have a place for the baby to sleep is a big thing,” Figueroa said. “A lot of our students were not prepared.”

A report released last year by the Indiana Department of Health found that 528 babies died suddenly and unexpectedly from 2015 to 2019, and 99% of the deaths had at least one unsafe sleep risk factor present.

In Figueroa’s experience, providing resources like safe-sleep items for pregnant students before they give birth is key to help them feel prepared when the baby comes and stay on track to graduate.

Figueroa noted that the district created the Stronger Tomorrows program to ensure pregnant and parenting students know their rights under Title IX — a civil rights law that prohibits sex-based discrimination by schools that receive federal funding — and remove barriers to their education.

The program helps students receive accommodations from their school, like excused absences, and connects them to organizations in the community where they can access support for young parents.

The Shepherd Community Center received grant funding specifically to promote safe-sleep initiatives on the eastside of Indianapolis, said Jay Height, the group’s executive director.

“We believe IPS is doing a great job, and it’s important for our neighborhood to have strong schools,” Height said. “This is one of many ways that we support them and our students.”

Haley Miller is a summer reporting intern covering education in the Indianapolis area. Contact Haley at hmiller@chalkbeat.org.