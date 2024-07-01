It’s official – IUPUI is now IU Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis is no more – starting Monday, IUPUI has officially transitioned to IU Indianapolis.

A release from IU announced the “historic moment,” stating the formal transition is IU’s next step in building “one of the nation’s premier public urban research universities.”

IU President Pamela Whitten says the university’s presence in Indy addresses the state’s needs and will help forge dynamic partnerships to give students hands-on opportunities. “Simultaneously, (we’ll be) channeling resources into research poised to catalyze groundbreaking scientific advancements,” Whitten added.

Latha Ramchand, IU Indianapolis’ inaugural chancellor, said in a release that IU Indianapolis’ launch represents “a new era for higher education.”

“With student success as our north star, our dedicated faculty and staff will create an environment that puts education, innovation, and community at the forefront. This incredibly powerful combination will help us serve as an anchor institution to our city, state, and region as we prepare our students to meet challenges yet to be imagined,” Ramchand said.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett officially declared July 1 “IU Indianapolis Day” to commemorate the shift, and recognize the school as a “hub for academic exploration and innovation, providing a highly educated workforce that drives progress for both the city and state.”

Ahead of the formal transition, the IU Board of Trustees approved a $110 million athletics facility for campus suitable for hosting Jaguars games and community sporting events.