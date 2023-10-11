IU announces $111 million investment in microelectronics

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana University announced a major investment on Tuesday to advance its national leadership in microelectronics.

IU is allocating $111 million toward boosting the industry’s growth in Indiana and the country.

The university also says it will accelerate innovative solutions to address major national cybersecurity challenges.

The money will provide for new faculty hires, facilities, and equipment.