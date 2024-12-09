IU changes commencement ceremony time to allow students to attend CFP game

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana University is changing this December’s commencement ceremony times so students can catch the College Football Playoffs.

The 2024 Winter Commencement is held Friday, Dec. 20 – the same day as the CFP game – but IU is changing the time of the ceremony to 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. at the IU Auditorium.

Dec. 20 at 8 p.m., the Hoosiers will be traveling to South Bend to face off against the Fighting Irish in IU’s first CFP appearance.

The school administration is changing the ceremony time so students can have the opportunity to attend the game.

IU hasn’t beaten Notre Dame on their home turf since 1898, and it’s the two teams’ first in-state game since 1991, which was also in South Bend.

