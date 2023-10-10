IU fraternity on cease and desist for hazing

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana University fraternity is being disciplined after officials say the group was involved in hazing.

Sigma Alpha Epsilon is on cease and desist due to their involvement. The university has not given specifics about what occurred during the hazing.

All organization activities have been suspended.

The cease and desist order is effective starting Tuesday until further notice.